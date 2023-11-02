Ashley suspect's plan to flee UK with help of 'Gus the Fixer'

One of the men accused of murdering Ashley Dale has described his attempts to flee to Europe following her shooting with the help of a man known only as "Gus the Fixer".

Barry reported that "a friend give me his number", adding: "Because I was trying to leave the country, just to distance myself from the whole situation to be honest. He was just going to get me out the country.

Barry said of this: "I was leaving the country. I think it means France or Amsterdam, I was planning on going to Europe." On August 23, another message from Gus read "have info today what's what bro". The following day, August 24, Barry responded: "Ok son, nice one, thank you." headtopics.com

Mr Reiz asked: "Did you know what it was about?" Barry said: "I had an idea, yeah. I thought it was about the murder of Ashley, cos I’d been in that car, that was the first thing I thought in my head."

Barry said clothing found in possession was "just clothes I'd removed from the flat the day before", which he wanted his girlfriend to wash. Meanwhile, cash totalling more than £10,000 which he was carrying was said to have been the proceeds of a cannabis deal which he had collected from the car park of Hickory's Smokehouse in West Kirby immediately prior to his arrival at the hotel. headtopics.com

Mr Reiz: "Did you ever agree with anyone to murder Lee Harrison?" Barry: "I’ve never ever agreed with anyone to murder Lee Harrison. I’ve never had a fight with him, I’ve never looked sideways at him. Paul Greaney KC told a jury of five men and seven women during the prosecution's opening last month that Witham and "driver" Joseph Peers, were "dispatched" to assassinate Harrison and "leave no witnesses". They had allegedly received their orders from Barry, Sean Zeisz and Ian Fitzgibbon - who were said to have been "directing operations" from the Pilch Lane flat.

