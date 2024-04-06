Ashley Olsen Steps Out in New York with a Different Bag from The Row

Once The Row ’s Margaux bag was declared a modern Birkin, the purse went from cult favourite to hot-ticket item. Perhaps to counteract the sudden over-saturation, or simply to show some love to the other bags in her arsenal, Ashley Olsen , The Row ’s CEO, toted a different purse from her stealth wealth label while out in New York . Olsen, who co-founded the label alongside her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, in 2006, maintained her distinct personal style in a rare public outing yesterday.
She wore layers upon layers, enveloping herself in a black double-breasted trench coat from The Row and scarf. On the bottom she wore a pair of cropped, wide-legged pants with a frayed hem that are consistent with their resort 2025 collection, and black Mansur Gavriel ballerina flats. She added some classic Olsen touches with her accessories. The designer added a pair of sporty cat-eye sunglasses with sepia lenses from Vuarnet – and carried a second pair of sunnies in her han
Ashley Olsen The Row Purse New York Fashion
