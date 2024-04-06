Ashley Olsen Steps Out in New York with a Different Bag from The Row

Once The Row ’s Margaux bag was declared a modern Birkin, the purse went from cult favourite to hot-ticket item. Perhaps to counteract the sudden over-saturation, or simply to show some love to the other bags in her arsenal, Ashley Olsen , The Row ’s CEO, toted a different purse from her stealth wealth label while out in New York . Olsen, who co-founded the label alongside her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, in 2006, maintained her distinct personal style in a rare public outing yesterday.

She wore layers upon layers, enveloping herself in a black double-breasted trench coat from The Row and scarf. On the bottom she wore a pair of cropped, wide-legged pants with a frayed hem that are consistent with their resort 2025 collection, and black Mansur Gavriel ballerina flats. She added some classic Olsen touches with her accessories. The designer added a pair of sporty cat-eye sunglasses with sepia lenses from Vuarnet – and carried a second pair of sunnies in her han

Ashley Olsen The Row Purse New York Fashion

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ashley Olsen Steps Out in New York City with Nicholas TurkoAshley Olsen looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out in New York City with Nicholas Turko. The fashion designer and former actress wore an all-black ensemble and bundled up in an oversize trench coat for the chilly weather. She was seen with her pal and the Vice President of Brand Identity and Marketing of her fashion brand The Row. Ashley completed her look with a black handbag from The Row and ballet flats.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ashley Olsen stuns in oversize trench coat and ballet flats in NYCThe 37-year-old fashion designer and former actress looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble and bundled up in for the chilly weather in an oversize trench coat.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ashley Olsen stuns in oversize trench coat and ballet flats in NYCThe 37-year-old fashion designer and former actress looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble and bundled up in for the chilly weather in an oversize trench coat.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

New Icons of New York: Paa Joe's Art ExhibitionGhanaian artist Paa Joe collaborates with designer gallery Superhouse for an art exhibition in New York, showcasing his hand-carved wood coffins representing iconic symbols of the city.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

New direct flight to China's 'New York City' from Manchester Airport launchedJuneyao Airlines will operate three flights a week between Manchester and the Chinese city

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Glasgow restaurant's new menu inspired by famous New York deliA Glasgow restaurant has launched a new menu inspired by the iconic Katz's Deli in New York.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »