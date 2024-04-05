Ashley Olsen Steps Out in New York City with Nicholas Turko

Ashley Olsen made the streets of New York City her runway as she stepped out with Nicholas Turko on Thursday. The 37-year-old fashion designer and former actress looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble and bundled up in for the chilly weather in an oversize trench coat . She was spotted strolling the streets of the Big Apple with her pal and the Vice President of Brand Identity and Marketing of her fashion brand The Row — which she founded with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen.

Underneath her chic outerwear, she wore a long, black dress and teamed it with a cozy scarf and matching gloves. The SoCal native — who enjoyed a rare outing with Mary-Kate and their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, 35, in Paris early last month — completed her look with a black, crocodile-embossed handbag from The Row and ballet flats. Ashley Olsen made the streets of New York City her runway as she stepped out with Nicholas Turko on Thursda

