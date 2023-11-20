Ashley Jensen and Kenny Doughty attend Scottish BAFTA awards

Actress Ashley Jensen looked incredible as she headed to the Scottish BAFTA awards on Sunday 19 November where she posed for pictures alongside her rumoured new husband Kenny Doughty. The stars from the world of TV and broadcasting were out in full force last night as they hit the red carpet for the Scottish BAFTA awards on Sunday 19 November. And among them was Shetland star Ashley Jensen and her long-term partner Kenny Doughty, who put on a very loved-up display.

The couple, who met on the set of BBC drama Love, Lies And Records, reportedly had a low-key wedding at Priston Mill near Bath back in August, according to According to a source, Ashley’s son from her previous marriage was present, making for a “very sweet moment” during the big day. “There was a very sweet moment when Francis posed for pictures with Ashley and Kenny,” a source told the publication. So, with that in mind, take a look at the star-studded gallery from the Scottish BAFTA awards red carpet





