Ashley Dale accused 'thought he was hard' talking about guns on EncroChat

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court has heard Barry was using the EncroChat encrypted phone service under the handle 'BetterTrunk', and was ultimately convicted of conspiracy to transfer a prohibited weapon, namely a sub-machine gun, on June 8 this year, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The prosecution case is that Witham and Peers drove to the scene in a Hyundai car while Barry; Sean Zeisz, 28 and Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, allegedly directed the hit from a flat in Pilch Lane, Huyton. All five men are on trial at Liverpool Crown Court and deny murder.

Barry said the message referred to getting a gun from a man known as 'Gibbo', who he described as a "drug user". Barry confirmed that 'Skorp' was a reference to a Skorpion sub-machine gun. Mr Reiz asked: “Did you have access to a Skorpion in April 2020?".

He asked: “Was this the only message, guns being offered for sale, being sent to you?" Barry said: “No. I couldn’t put a time or date on it but EncroChat was mad. There were a lot of people who could get anything. I was offered drugs every day by different people, different prices.”

The jury heard Barry had also exchanged messages with someone using the handle 'ButterflySea', who asked Barry to source a "sprayer" for "Max". Barry confirmed the term "sprayer" referred to an automatic gun.

