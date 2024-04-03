Ashley Benson and Husband Brandon Davis Enjoy Cozy Outing in Los Angeles

Ashley Benson and husband Brandon Davis put on a cozy display while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 34-year-old actress and her 43-year-old oil heir beau held hands and rocked matching black sunglasses. The new parents, who welcomed their first child one month ago, coordinated in casual, comfortable looks. For her part, the Pretty Little Liars alum wore a heather gray sweatsuit with white, red, and gray Jordan sneakers.

She draped a black Chanel purse over her shoulder and held her phone, flashing her huge wedding ring. Ashley's short, dark hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a low, loose ponytail. She appeared to go makeup-free underneath her shades, and she carried two large shopping bags after visiting a retail store

Actress Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis were spotted in Los Angeles, holding hands and wearing matching sunglasses. The new parents showcased their casual and comfortable style, with Ashley wearing a heather gray sweatsuit and Jordan sneakers. She carried a black Chanel purse and flaunted her wedding ring. Ashley's natural look and shopping bags added to their outing.

