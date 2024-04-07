Asda's Baby and Toddler Event Offers Up to 55% Savings on Top Brands

Asda 's popular baby and toddler event is back, offering savings of up to 55% across a range of top brands including Pampers , Huggies , Ella's Kitchen and more. The sale also extends to George Home , allowing parents to snag deals on homeware. The event, which runs online until Sunday, April 21, sees the supermarket giant slashing prices on everything from nappies to shampoo, toys and snacks. This means you can stock up on baby and toddler essentials at prices lower than their usual retail value.
Among the basic items on offer, parents can grab these Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy Pants for better than half price, now only £4.50 down from £10. A 24-pack of Little Angels Newborn Nappies are just 85p, and there's a 50% saving on Pampers Wipes. Other notable discounts include Johnson's Baby Shampoo (£1.95, down from £3) and Sudocrem (£7.50, down from £9.50). New parents can also save on the Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump, reduced from £32 to £2
