Asda employee found dead at work after mental health cutbacks

The body of an Asda employee who had been ‘let down’ by mental health cutbacks was only found three days after he had taken his own life at work, an inquest heard. Phillip Huntley, who worked at the Asda branch in Bodmin, Cornwall, for 17 years, was discovered by a colleague on May 4 this year in a rarely-used staff wellness room. Shoppers were immediately evacuated from the supermarket in Launceston Road and it was shut down for the day.

Police pronounced the 55-year-old dead at the scene and said his death was not being treated as suspicious, according to CornwallLive. The inquest heard how the dad-of-one had a 25-year history of mental health issues and had been signed off from work with depression twice in the six months before he died. Colleagues described how Mr Huntley – who was waiting for an appointment to address his anxiety and depression – had become ‘more introverted’ and ‘quiet’ in recent years since a relationship breakdown

