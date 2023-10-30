Aryna Sabalenka Criticizes WTA Finals Organization

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has criticised the organisation of the WTA Finals in Mexico, saying she feels 'disrespected' by the Women's Tennis Association and revealing that she felt 'unsafe' moving on the court during her opening victory. Cancun was only confirmed as the host city in September after talks between the WTA and Saudi Arabia failed to bring about a deal, with the construction of the court in Mexico completed just days before the Finals began on Sunday.

' Sabalenka, Pegula win first matches in MexicoTwo of Sakkari's three wins in nine meetings with Sabalenka had come in previous editions of the season finale but the Greek was no match for her opponent this time. Sabalenka converted five out of nine breakpoint chances and claimed 11 games in a row to move top of Group A alongside Jessica Pegula, who won 10 of the last 12 games to get past an error-prone Elena Rybakina, triumphing 7-5 6-2 having been 5-3 down in the opening set.

