Artist's Studio Designed as Two-Story Addition to Long Island Home

Worrell Yeung has designed an artist's studio within a two-story addition to an existing home on Long Island. The small hamlet of Springs, located just to the north of East Hampton, has a long history of artistic residencies. The Pollock-Krasner House is one of the local attractions and there are still plenty of artists’ houses dotted around the many wooded lots.

This project was commissioned by an artist, creative director and florist who wanted somewhere to display their collection of art and ephemera as well as create. ‘Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, and Jane Freilicher all painted out here,’ says Max Worrell, co-founder and principal of Brooklyn-based Worrell Yeung, ‘We were drawn to that lineage.’ Despite the generous, privately situated residential lots, the neighbourhood has strict zoning laws about the scope of new building. Worrell, together with Jejon Yeung and Yunchao Le, designed an 800 square foot addition to the existing single storey house with the smallest possible footprint, rising up into the canop





wallpapermag » / 🏆 22. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds artist Burley Banksy unveils first pop-up art studio in the Merrion CentreThe Merrion Centre is welcoming a unique and exciting opportunity for art lovers with renowned Leeds artist Burley Banksy.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 28,125 Read more »

Roa Island death: Artist's image released in identity searchThe body which washed up at Roa Island on 30 April had no identifying marks, scars or tattoos.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »

Taylor Swift tops the Billboard Music Award nominations with a whopping 20 nodsSwift is up for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and many more at the upcoming data-led awards show.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift tops the Billboard Music Award nominations with a whopping 20 nodsSwift is up for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and many more at the upcoming data-led awards show.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Salon that started ‘on a budget' gets huge revampThe Park Hair Studio, formally known as Twenty 10 Hair Studio, has had a major revamp

Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »

2 missing after boat sinks in Long Island Sound off Westport, Conn.Two people are missing after a boating accident off Westport on Sunday, according to police. A boater found a man standing on a buoy in the area of Cockenoe…

Source: NECN - 🏆 126. / 21 Read more »