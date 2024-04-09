Artist Lucy Pittaway plants saplings to create new woodland in North Yorkshire

The publicly accessible Lucy Pittaway Sycamore Gap Trail near Masham, North Yorkshire , will also bring new life to an area of the Swinton Estate devastated by larch tree blight . As she planted the first saplings in the new woodland, artist Lucy Pittaway spoke of her joy that something positive has come out of the dreadful felling last September of the famous sycamore that had stood alongside Hadrian’s Wall for 200 years.

“Like everyone else I was so saddened to hear about the felling of the tree,” said Lucy. “To now see this new woodland coming to life is wonderful and I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped us come this far.” Based in North Yorkshire and with galleries across the North including York, Harrogate, Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond and Yarm, Lucy holds the title of Britian’s most popular published artist. Her distinctive style is inspired by family and the countryside and she still recalls the deep impression a visit to the Sycamore Gap had on her as a child. In the aftermath of the felling, Lucy painted an image of the tree with a Northern Lights backdrop. She vowed to make a donation from each print sold towards creating a legacy woodland and to date nearly 2,400 have been bought. Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, owner of the Swinton Estate, answered the call for anyone with a suitable area of land to come forward and she joined Lucy in planting the first of the new sapling

Lucy Pittaway Artist Saplings Woodland North Yorkshire Swinton Estate Larch Tree Blight Sycamore Gap Hadrian’S Wall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LeedsNews / 🏆 48. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Flooding expected' in Newcastle and coasts off North Tyneside and North YorkshireForecast high tides, strong winds and overtopping waves have prompted eight flood warnings and alerts for across the region.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

TOWIE's Lucy Mecklenburgh's 'struggle' as she battles 'tough' solo parentingEXCLUSIVE: Lucy Mecklenburgh has been left 'struggling' with solo parenting her two children as her fiancé Ryan Thomas has jetted off to the UAE following his Dancing On Ice win

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Lucy Mecklenburgh has 'least favourite day' of life as Ryan Thomas' mum supportsShe had a string of disheartening home events as she found herself solo parenting amid Ryan Thomas' trip to Dubai

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Corrie's Lucy Fallon's life off-screen from Raya relationship to swanky carLucy Fallon is best known for portraying Bethany Platt on the long-running soap Coronation Street but away from the cobbles, her life is much more glamorous.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Government 'failed' to act on patient safety recommendations, post-Lucy Letby report findsThe report, commissioned by the Health and Social Committee in the wake of the Lucy Letby case, voiced concerns about “delays to take real action”.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Concerns over ‘Government’s failure’ to act on patient safety recommendationsThe report by an expert panel was commissioned following the Lucy Letby case.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »