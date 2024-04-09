Artist Lucy Pittaway plants saplings to create new woodland in North Yorkshire

The publicly accessible Lucy Pittaway Sycamore Gap Trail near Masham, North Yorkshire , will also bring new life to an area of the Swinton Estate devastated by larch tree blight . As she planted the first saplings in the new woodland, artist Lucy Pittaway spoke of her joy that something positive has come out of the dreadful felling last September of the famous sycamore that had stood alongside Hadrian’s Wall for 200 years.
“Like everyone else I was so saddened to hear about the felling of the tree,” said Lucy. “To now see this new woodland coming to life is wonderful and I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped us come this far.” Based in North Yorkshire and with galleries across the North including York, Harrogate, Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond and Yarm, Lucy holds the title of Britian’s most popular published artist. Her distinctive style is inspired by family and the countryside and she still recalls the deep impression a visit to the Sycamore Gap had on her as a child. In the aftermath of the felling, Lucy painted an image of the tree with a Northern Lights backdrop. She vowed to make a donation from each print sold towards creating a legacy woodland and to date nearly 2,400 have been bought. Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, owner of the Swinton Estate, answered the call for anyone with a suitable area of land to come forward and she joined Lucy in planting the first of the new sapling
