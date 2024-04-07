Artist Chosen to Deliver Workshops for Accrington's Spring Parade

An artist has been chosen as one of three artist assistants to deliver workshops in preparation for a parade. Louise Duxbury from Accrington was selected to work with arts organisation, Handmade Productions in delivering workshops to community groups taking part in the preparations for Accrington ’s Spring Parade. The event celebrating Hyndburn’s rich history is scheduled to take place on April 13. The 45-minute procession will begin on Broadway at 2pm and end at St James’ Church.
Louise established a children’s art studio and later contributed her talents as a creative therapy assistant at East Lancashire Hospice after pursuing a BA Hons in Eastern Fashion Design at UCLan. Post-lockdown, she decided to dedicate herself full-time to her creative business, focusing on running workshops, providing arts and crafts at events, facilitating creative well-being sessions, and organising children’s partie
