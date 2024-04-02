Arteta praises Arsenal's resilience in draw with Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has hailed the resilience of Arsenal's draw with Manchester City last weekend and insisted his side will have to "leave your ego aside" if they are to pip Liverpool to their first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners drew 0-0 with Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, which continued their strong performances against teams in and around the Premier League's top-six this season.
In failing to beat Pep Guardiola's side, though, Arsenal were leapfrogged by Liverpool at the top of the table ahead of the final nine games of the campaign. However, Arteta was left impressed by the nature of his side's performance, despite seeing just 27% possession and managing six shots at the Etihad. The Spaniard believes the resilience to keep Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne at bay was a sign of his team's "really strong" mentalit
