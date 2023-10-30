Arteta now planning to sell ‘excellent’ Arsenal star in ‘surprise U-turn,’ with Chelsea on red alert

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order this season after the Gunners brought in David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford. They have the option to buy him permanently next summer for £27m.

Raya has started Arsenal’s last six Premier League fixtures, while Ramsdale has not been involved in a league game since mid-September. It’s thought that the 25-year-old is concerned that his lack of playing time could see him dropped from the England squad ahead of the 2024 European Championships.Ramsdale is under contract at the Emirates until 2026, but there has been plenty of speculation about the shot-stopper’s future recently.It has previously been claimed that Arteta would not be willing to part ways with Ramsdale under any circumstances, but it now seems that the manager’s position may have changed.

It’s claimed, however, that Arsenal will not allow Ramsdale to leave in the January transfer window, so it seems Chelsea will have to wait until the end of the campaign to sign the England star.add that if Arsenal do sell Ramsdale it would represent a ‘surprise U-turn’ from Arteta, who has previously said it is a good thing to have competition in every position.“We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. headtopics.com

