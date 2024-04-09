Arteta expects Bayern to perform at their best in Champions League clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is prepared for Bayern Munich to perform at their best in the Champions League quarter-finals, despite their struggles in the Bundesliga . Bayern, who have won the European title six times, have had a disappointing domestic season and are on the verge of losing the German title for the first time in 12 years. Despite their poor form, Arteta believes that it is important to expect the best from the opposition and be prepared to outperform them.

He admires Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel and his team's style of play. Arteta is confident that if Arsenal can play their game, they have a chance to win. In February, Bayern suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently leading the Bundesliga and managed by Xabi Alonso

Arsenal Mikel Arteta Bayern Munich Bundesliga Champions League Thomas Tuchel Xabi Alonso

