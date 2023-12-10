Arteta cryptic over penalty and handball decisions

Mikel Arteta gave a cryptic response to the two decisions that denied Arsenal a penalty and a late goal in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, repeating the phrase 'clear and obvious' when asked for his views. In an event-filled second half, referee Jared Gillett and the VAR both chose not to give Arsenal a penalty on 47 minutes when Gabriel Jesus went down under Douglas Luiz's challenge in the box.
Then, in virtually the last kick of the game, Kai Havertz bundled the ball over the line to seemingly make the score 1-1, only for referee Gillett to immediately penalise the Arsenal midfielder for handball. Replays appeared to show the ball grazing Havertz's hand before he poked it into the net. Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal - report and match highlightsHow the teams lined up | Match statsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsGet Sky Sports | Stream the Premier League and more with NOWSpeaking to Sky Sports, Arteta simply said: 'I prefer not to comment' though did admit the penalty decision was 'even clearer' than the Havertz handbal
