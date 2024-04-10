Art Gallery Fires Employee for Hanging His Own Artwork

An art gallery in Germany has fired an employee who hung up his own artwork in a bid for glory and banned him from the exhibition for life. Munich's Pinakothek der Moderne, which exhibits some world-famous works from the likes of Picasso, Dali, Warhol and Kandinsky, immediately dismissed the 51-year-old staff member after it was discovered he had drilled fresh holes in the gallery wall.

He mounted a 23x47-inch artwork in one of the modern art museum's hallways - but gallery officials said it was spotted and removed within just eight hours. 'The supervisors notice something like this immediately,' spokesperson Tine Nehler told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. 'The employee considers himself as an artist and most likely saw his role in the museum's installation team as a day job to support his true calling,' the gallery told The Guardia

Art Gallery Employee Artwork Fired Exhibition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen machete thugs are locked up after clashing outside art gallery'Petrifying and shocking' Jordan Bazuna, 19, and Jack Bolton, 18, both from Nottingham, were jailed for their part in the fight outside a Nottingham art gallery.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Teen machete thugs are locked up after clashing outside art gallery'Petrifying and shocking' Jordan Bazuna, 19, and Jack Bolton, 18, both from Nottingham, were jailed for their part in the fight outside a Nottingham art gallery.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Knife fight caught on camera: Teen thugs jailed after machete brawl outside art galleryShocking footage shows teenage thugs brandishing machetes during a 'petrifying' knife fight outside an art gallery at lunchtime.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Knife fight caught on camera: Teen thugs jailed after machete brawl outside art galleryShocking footage shows teenage thugs brandishing machetes during a 'petrifying' knife fight outside an art gallery at lunchtime.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Knife fight caught on camera: Teen thugs jailed after machete brawl outside art galleryShocking footage shows teenage thugs brandishing machetes during a 'petrifying' knife fight outside an art gallery at lunchtime.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Winning artist hopes she can inspire others to 'pick up a camera'Williamson Art Gallery and Museum welcomed the public to its 61st ‘Open Exhibition’

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »