– Arsene Wenger blasts Ten Hag for tactical disasterclass vs Man City

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed Manchester United have ‘no hope left’ after losing 3-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

“I would say the gulf between the two teams became bigger and bigger as the game went on,” Wenger told beIN Sports. “I don’t see where they can improve, basically. This team has lost confidence, quality and even spirit today. I would say it was not a great fighting spirit from Man United, on top of that.

“And I felt today they were very poor to build the game up from the back. They gave the ball so many times to the goalkeeper when they had possibilities to play forward. I would stay it started there. “I would say the second part of their big problem today was the distances between the striker and the defenders was huge. headtopics.com

“If you tell me tonight how many players who get in the first XI of Man City? For me that sums it up. Usually, in a big game or a big derby you’d say I would take three or four from here and there. That sums up the problem of Man United, basically.”

