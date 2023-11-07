Arsenal urges PGMOL to address poor officiating in Premier League

Arsenal has called on the PGMOL to address the poor standard of officiating in the Premier League after their controversial defeat to Newcastle. The match saw a disputed winner and several contentious incidents, leading to Mikel Arteta criticizing the officials. Arsenal's statement comes after Liverpool also expressed concerns about refereeing standards in the league.

