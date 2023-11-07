Arsenal urges PGMOL to address poor officiating in Premier League

Arsenal has called on the PGMOL to address the poor standard of officiating in the Premier League after their controversial defeat to Newcastle. The match saw a disputed winner and several contentious incidents, leading to Mikel Arteta criticizing the officials. Arsenal's statement comes after Liverpool also expressed concerns about refereeing standards in the league.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
THE ATHLETİC UK: Premier League live news updates: Latest Arsenal and Liverpool reaction; Champions League build-upWe'll bring you the reaction to the weekend's action from the Premier League and around Europe
Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »
SPORTBİBLE: Arsenal ‘at war’ with PGMOL as Gunners compile list of decisions that have gone against themArsenal boss Mikel Arteta was fuming after his side’s defeat against Newcastle United
Source: sportbible | Read more »
F365: ‘Outstanding’ Arsenal target at a ‘great age’ tipped for ‘record’ transfer from Premier League rivalsFormer Aston Villa defender Hutton thinks Douglas Luiz 'ticks all the boxes' as a midfield player and could leave the Villans for a 'record fee'.
Source: F365 | Read more »
OBSERVER_OWL: Arsenal say Premier League players and fans deserve higher refereeing standardsAnthony Gordon’s winner for Newcastle stood after a triple VAR check at St James’ Park.
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
GLASGOW_TİMES: Arsenal say Premier League players and fans deserve higher refereeing standardsAnthony Gordon’s winner for Newcastle stood after a triple VAR check at St James’ Park.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
SPORTBİBLE: Former Premier League referee lists the three major errors during Newcastle vs ArsenalA former Premier League referee has noted the three major errors during Newcastle’s game with Arsenal.
Source: sportbible | Read more »