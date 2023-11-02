Arsenal’s simple plan for attacking transitions: Get the ball to Martinelli or Saka

It’s not often that the simplest of ideas are the most earth-shattering. However, if you have the right tools and the level of execution is high enough then, more often than not, that simple idea will work. In any level of football, speedy dribblers are the biggest threat on attacking transitions. When a team loses the ball and there’s space to defend, they don’t want the ball to reach the opponent’s fastest and best players in one-versus-one situations.

Here, after Arsenal win the ball back in their own half, Saka and Martinelli are high up the pitch and ready to strike on the counter. Instead of playing the ball directly into them, passes to … … who then curls the ball into the path of Martinelli… … and while that is happening, Saka is sprinting on the other side to offer the Brazilian a passing option… … but Martinelli shoots to score.

Newry businesses left to count the cost of floodingShops and other businesses in the centre of Newry have been damaged by flooding after the city's canal burst its banks. Heavy rainfall caused the flooding, and further warnings are in place for later this week across Northern Ireland. Read more ⮕

Surprising Foods That Count Towards Your 30 Plants Per WeekExperts advise you try and graze on 30 different types of plants each week in to stay healthy as you age and ensure a good balance to your gut microbiome. From your morning brew to your post-lunch snack, here are seven surprising foods that count towards your 30 plants per week. Read more ⮕

Mobile Phone Use Linked to Decreased Sperm Count, Study FindsNew research suggests that mobile phone use is associated with a decrease in sperm count and concentration. The study conducted by researchers from the University of Geneva found a 21 percent difference in sperm concentration between frequent mobile phone users and non-users. Read more ⮕

Trans Police Officer Sacked for Online Harassment of Free Speech CampaignerA trans police officer has been fired for sending over 1,200 messages to a free speech campaigner, targeting him due to his views about gender identity. The officer branded him a women beater and a Nazi, and described his campaign group as 'domestic terrorists'. Read more ⮕