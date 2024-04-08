Arsenal's Improvement in Premier League Title Race

Arsenal have improved from last season's Premier League title race failure and are worthy contenders for this year's crown. That's the view of talkSPORT's Simon Jordan, while Graeme Souness has admitted he has been left surprised by Mikel Arteta's side led for much of the way in the previous campaign but fell short in the final weeks and Manchester City won the league.
Arsenal now find themselves top of the table once again though as they sit level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference and one point clear of City. And speaking on White and Jordan, he believes their failure to win in 2023 has improved them, saying: "You would like to think if you go and spend £200/250million in the transfer window that you're going to give yourself an opportunity to improve on last year's fare. Klopp details dumbest thing Liverpool can do now Arsenal are above them in the table "I think it's undeniable that they choked last season, whether you want to use choked or bottled, or fell at the final hurdle, dropped at the last furlong. Whatever terminology we want to use, I think Arsenal are a better side as a result of it." He added: "I said they would they'll spend £250million to stay where they are and they'll do well to stay where they are. They've spent £250million and they've improved. "Now I don't know whether that's because Man City aren't quite the dominant force they were a year ago or it's really because Arsenal have been so impressiv
Arsenal Premier League Title Race Contenders Improvement
