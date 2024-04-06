Arsenal Regain Top Spot in Premier League with 3-0 Win over Brighton

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League after goals from Bukayo Saka , Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a thumping 3-0 success which dented Brighton ’s push for Europe. Mikel Arteta’s men arrived at the Amex Stadium having dropped to third place in the table following Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.
Fit-again top scorer Saka set the Gunners on course to return to the summit by converting a debatable first-half penalty before substitute Trossard sealed victory over his former club following a tap-in from Havertz.The north London visitors were worthy winners on the south coast and sit a point ahead of both Liverpool, who play their game in hand at Manchester United on Sunday, and City as attention switches to a Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munic
