Arsenal Regain Top Spot in Premier League with 3-0 Win over Brighton

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League after goals from Bukayo Saka , Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a thumping 3-0 success which dented Brighton ’s push for Europe. Mikel Arteta’s men arrived at the Amex Stadium having dropped to third place in the table following Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Fit-again top scorer Saka set the Gunners on course to return to the summit by converting a debatable first-half penalty before substitute Trossard sealed victory over his former club following a tap-in from Havertz.The north London visitors were worthy winners on the south coast and sit a point ahead of both Liverpool, who play their game in hand at Manchester United on Sunday, and City as attention switches to a Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munic

Arsenal Premier League Brighton Victory Top Spot Goals Bukayo Saka Kai Havertz Leandro Trossard

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal Continues Premier League Title Bid Against BrightonFollow all of the action as Arsenal will continue their bid for the Premier League title as they travel to take on Brighton at The Amex.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Fans fume as Arsenal awarded penalty against Brighton during crucial Premier League clashArsenal are in Premier League action against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Awesome Arsenal defence to shut out Brighton, Liverpool to thrash Man UtdJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis on the weekend's Premier League action, where he foresees another Arsenal win to nil.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal's David Raya could make new Premier League record in Brighton clashThe Brentford loanee has displaced Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners first choice stopper this season

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Alan Brazil’s Premier League boosted Bet Builder on Brighton vs Arsenal with talkSPORT BET...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Awesome Arsenal defence to shut out Brighton, Liverpool to thrash Man UtdJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis on the weekend's Premier League action, where he foresees another Arsenal win to nil.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »