Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: What a gruesome night for the Gunners! Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kai Havertz among underperformers in crushing Carabao Cup defeat

Arsenal slumped to a miserable 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Wednesday night as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup in tame fashion. Mikel Arteta made six changes from the team that saw off Sheffield United 5-0 at the weekend, but his fringe players were unable to make any sort of impact during a hugely disappointing evening in east London.

The visitors probably just about shaded the first half, but went into the break a goal behind after Ben White headed into his own net. Arteta's side were abject after the interval, however, as strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen saw the Hammers stretch their advantage.

Substitute Martin Odegaard did pull a goal back for Arsenal in stoppage-time, but but by then the damage had been done.

