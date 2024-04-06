Arsenal move top of Premier League with victory over Brighton

Arsenal maintained their pursuit of a first Premier League title for 20 years as they moved top of the table with an impressive away victory over Brighton .
Mikel Arteta's side edged one point ahead of title rivals Liverpool, who face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, and Manchester City after the reigning champions The returning Bukayo Saka, absent for Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Luton with a minor injury, kept his composure under pressure to slam in a first-half penalty awarded for Tariq Lamptey's foul on Gabriel Jesus. David Raya leapt across his goal to keep out Julio Enciso's spectacular long-range effort after 43 minutes, which represented Brighton's first attempt on target, to protect Arsenal's advantage before the interval. It was the in-form Kai Havertz who gave the Gunners breathing space, slotting in from Jorginho's cut-back to settle nerves among the travelling Arsenal support after the hour mar
Arsenal Premier League Victory Brighton Title Pursuit
