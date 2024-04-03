Arsenal manager provides update on Bukayo Saka's condition

Arsenal manager Mikel Areta says Bukayo Saka is "fine" despite failing to complete Sunday's draw at Manchester City but added "we'll see if he's in the best condition to start or not". The Gunners' only absentee is Jurrien Timber, who Arteta expects to return before the end of the season. Luton boss Rob Edwards is unsure whether Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke and Tahith Chong will be fit to play.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 4-3 and are vying to complete their first league double against Luton since 1983-84. The Hatters have lost their past 10 league games away to the Gunners, though the most recent such meeting was back in August 1991 at Highbury.Mikel Arteta's side have won nine of their past 10 Premier League fixtures at the Emirates, winning each of the last four by an aggregate score of 14-3.They have kept 12 Premier League clean sheets this season, three more than any other sid

