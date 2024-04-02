Arsenal handed boost as Saka fit to play against Luton Town

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in the Premier League title race with Bukayo Saka fit to play against Luton Town on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old was withdrawn during the 0-0 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Easter Sunday. Saka, who also missed international duty with England before the City game, was relatively quiet against the reigning champions as Josko Gvardiol shackled him from left-back.
Saka was replaced in the second period but the scare he suffered at the Etihad Stadium will not keep him out of the Luton visit. Arsenal welcome the Hatters to the Emirates Stadium shortly before City meet Aston Villa on Wednesday night. ALSO READ: Netflix airs every word of Guardiola's epic City rant ALSO READ: How can I watch City's treble-winning Netflix series? There are just three points separating the top-three with nine matches to play, so having Saka fit and available will be a timely boost for Arteta ahead of the run-i
