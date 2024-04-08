Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus opens up about his knee injuries and transfer rumors

The forward, who has made 15 Premier League starts for the Gunners this season, has suffered three further knee injuries in just over a year."I don't remember the last time I played football without pain. I try to keep strong in mind," added Jesus, who has scored four Premier League goals this season.

After making 159 appearances for Manchester City, Jesus secured a switch to north London but Mikel Arteta's side are now rumoured to be pursuing another striker - with Brentford's Ivan Toney among the names mentioned. On competition potentially arriving in the summer, Jesus said: "They already know if they want one or not. "This might be a question for them. My job is to train hard and improve what I have to improve. Speculation will always be there." Jesus might feature when Arsenal host Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.Watch Champions League news conferences - plus Everton reaction Latest football news as Everton are deducted a further two points by the Premier League and build-up to the Tuesday's Champions League quarter-finals.We've launched three separate channels - BBC Sport, BBC Football and BBC Cricket - to give you another way to stay up to date.How did Sweden become a hotbed for hot tracks?What has changed in title race after Old Firm epic?'It doesn’t make sense' – MOTD pundits on Wolves 'goal'How to get into footbal

Arsenal Gabriel Jesus Knee Injuries Transfer Rumors Competition Improvement Champions League Bayern Munich

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gabriel Jesus no more than a supporting character for Arsenal as title race happens around himGabriel Jesus joined Arsenal as a lead character, but has been reduced to a supporting role in their title challenge this season.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Gabriel Jesus has fallen into the same trap at Arsenal as he did at Man CityThe Brazilian was praised for his work-rate in the draw at City but it is cause for concern when that becomes a striker's defining trait

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Arsene Wenger criticises Gabriel Jesus and explains where Arsenal star must improveThe Brazilian has scored just four goals for the Gunners this season.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus fires massive warning to Liverpool'It is only two points...'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails powerful big step as Arsenal reach Champions League quarter-finalsMikel Arteta has hailed the 'big step' Arsenal have taken in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Gabriel Magalhaes names Arsenal star who makes him shout swear words'It's good for us!'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »