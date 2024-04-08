Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus opens up about his knee injuries and transfer rumors

The forward, who has made 15 Premier League starts for the Gunners this season, has suffered three further knee injuries in just over a year."I don't remember the last time I played football without pain. I try to keep strong in mind," added Jesus, who has scored four Premier League goals this season.
After making 159 appearances for Manchester City, Jesus secured a switch to north London but Mikel Arteta's side are now rumoured to be pursuing another striker - with Brentford's Ivan Toney among the names mentioned. On competition potentially arriving in the summer, Jesus said: "They already know if they want one or not. "This might be a question for them. My job is to train hard and improve what I have to improve. Speculation will always be there." Jesus might feature when Arsenal host Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.Watch Champions League news conferences - plus Everton reaction Latest football news as Everton are deducted a further two points by the Premier League and build-up to the Tuesday's Champions League quarter-finals.We've launched three separate channels - BBC Sport, BBC Football and BBC Cricket - to give you another way to stay up to date.How did Sweden become a hotbed for hot tracks?What has changed in title race after Old Firm epic?'It doesn’t make sense' – MOTD pundits on Wolves 'goal'How to get into footbal
Arsenal Gabriel Jesus Knee Injuries Transfer Rumors Competition Improvement Champions League Bayern Munich
