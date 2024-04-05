Arsenal Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko Willing to Fight in Ukraine

Arsenal footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has expressed his willingness to leave the UK and fight in Ukraine if called upon. This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new bill to lower the military mobilisation age to 25, in order to strengthen the country's armed forces against Russia n troops. Zinchenko stated in an interview that he would answer any call to fight on the frontline in Ukraine , citing the sacrifices made by his former school friends who have already fought in the war.

He emphasized the importance of defending their country and the need to persevere

Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko Ukraine Fight Military Mobilisation Russia

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Arsenal footballer would fight in Ukraine if called upOleksandr Zinchenko says he has donated about £1m to help people in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Arsenal make Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer decision after Bayern Munich twistThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal can ‘compete with the best teams in the world’The Gunners are in the hunt for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Zinchenko: Arsenal Can Compete with the Best TeamsOleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal have proved they can compete with the world’s best teams as the club’s pursuit of domestic and European glory intensifies.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails powerful big step as Arsenal reach Champions League quarter-finalsMikel Arteta has hailed the 'big step' Arsenal have taken in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Ukraine-Russia war latest: NATO soldiers 'already present' in Ukraine; Belarusian military checking 'combat readiness'Poland's foreign minister has risked causing controversy by making the claim about NATO soldiers. Meanwhile, a group of Russian warships has arrived in Iran to practice 'ensuring regional security' and the Belarusian military has said it is checking its 'combat readiness'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »