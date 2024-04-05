Arsenal Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko Willing to Fight in Ukraine

Arsenal footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has expressed his willingness to leave the UK and fight in Ukraine if called upon. This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new bill to lower the military mobilisation age to 25, in order to strengthen the country's armed forces against Russia n troops. Zinchenko stated in an interview that he would answer any call to fight on the frontline in Ukraine , citing the sacrifices made by his former school friends who have already fought in the war.
He emphasized the importance of defending their country and the need to persevere
Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko Ukraine Fight Military Mobilisation Russia
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal can ‘compete with the best teams in the world’The Gunners are in the hunt for both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Zinchenko: Arsenal Can Compete with the Best TeamsOleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal have proved they can compete with the world’s best teams as the club’s pursuit of domestic and European glory intensifies.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »