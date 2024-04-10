Arsenal Fans Punch Bayern Munich Infiltrant at Emirates

Thuggish Arsenal fans took turns punching a supposed Bayern Munich infiltrant during their 2-2 Champions League draw on Tuesday night. A handful of supporters landed blows on the man while most in the vicinity paid little attention - before some started chanting ' Arsenal , Arsenal '. Bayern fans had been banned from attending the match after throwing fireworks on to the pitch at Lazio in the last 16.

Stewards promptly dealt with the situation - which was only instigated by a few rowdy individuals - and ushered the man away. Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich as goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard weren't enough to better Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane's efforts

Arsenal Bayern Munich Champions League Fans Punching Draw

