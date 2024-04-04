Arsenal fans criticize Reiss Nelson after poor performance against Luton Town

Arsenal fans have savaged Reiss Nelson after his “woeful” performance against Luton Town on Wednesday night (3 April). The title-chasing Gunners secured a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium against the relegation-threatened Hatters with first half goals from Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Luton’s Daiki Hashioka. However, Arsenal fans saw very little to convince them that Nelson, 24, has much of a future at the north London giants.
The winger was handed his first Premier League start since July 2020 and after his unimpressive stats from the game emerged, many fans will hope this was his last.Nelson was hauled off the pitch after 75 minutes andno shots on target, no successful dribbles and just one key pass all while lacking any noticable attacking threat. While teammates like Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe would have likely been praised by manager Mikel Arteta at full-time, Nelson did nothing to justify keeping his spot in the starting line-u
