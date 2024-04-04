Arsenal fans criticize Reiss Nelson after poor performance against Luton Town

Arsenal fans have savaged Reiss Nelson after his “woeful” performance against Luton Town on Wednesday night (3 April). The title-chasing Gunners secured a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium against the relegation-threatened Hatters with first half goals from Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Luton’s Daiki Hashioka. However, Arsenal fans saw very little to convince them that Nelson, 24, has much of a future at the north London giants.

The winger was handed his first Premier League start since July 2020 and after his unimpressive stats from the game emerged, many fans will hope this was his last.Nelson was hauled off the pitch after 75 minutes andno shots on target, no successful dribbles and just one key pass all while lacking any noticable attacking threat. While teammates like Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe would have likely been praised by manager Mikel Arteta at full-time, Nelson did nothing to justify keeping his spot in the starting line-u

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reiss Nelson makes unwanted Arsenal history before kicking a ball against Luton TownReiss Nelson has created a piece of Arsenal club history against Luton Town - before even entering the pitch for kick-off.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Arsenal could accept £25m Reiss Nelson offer from rivalsThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Martin Keown names the Arsenal star who has proven him wrong after Luton win'He's so intelligent.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Martin Keown names the Arsenal star who has proven him wrong after Luton win'He's so intelligent.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Mikel Arteta applauds Arsenal after rotation pays off against LutonThe Gunners returned to the top of the table.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Title-chasing Arsenal go top after seeing off struggling LutonThe Gunners are one point clear of Liverpool.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »