Arsenal Defender Nuno Tavares Still Under Contract Despite Lack of Playtime

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is still under contract at the Emirates Stadium - even though he hasn't played for the club for nearly two years. The Portuguese left-back signed from Benfica in the summer of 2021, and was lauded for his attacking qualities . However, he was phased out of the team towards the end of the campaign amid concerns over his defensive abilities .
His coaching staff were 'often annoyed' with the defender, and the decision was taken to send him out on loan to Ligue 1 side Marseille in the summer of 2022. Despite scoring six goals in Ligue 1 last term, it was also reported by French media that Tavares had been sent home from a training session due to 'not making necessary efforts'. Club manager Ivor Tudor told L'Equipe that a player had been sent back to the dressing room during one of the training sessions, with the same outlet then claiming (via The manager did, though, praise the defender for his attacking qualities - and even suggested that he had the talents to play for Even so, upon his return to the Emirates Stadium last summer, many expected the defender to be sold by Arteta in order to raise funds to strengthen other areas of the squad. But the 24-year-old, despite having a regular run in the team around the turn of the year, has been injured since February and has only made seven league appearances
