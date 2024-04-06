Arsenal Continues Premier League Title Bid Against Brighton

Follow all of the action as Arsenal will continue their bid for the Premier League title as they travel to take on Brighton at The Amex . won’t be focusing on their rivals though, with his aim solely on keeping up his side’s phenomenal form this year. who remain in the battle for Europe this season and come into this one off the back of a 0-0 draw with Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Jesus 80' - Saliba is booked after a foul on Estupinan but it seems to be the Frenchman's reaction that sees him shown a yellow card. 78' - Another change for the Seagulls as Welbeck departs after a frustrating afternoon against his old side. 76' - This is currently Arsenal's best goal difference (+50) in the Premier League since the final day of the 2004-05 season (+51
Arsenal Premier League Title Bid Brighton The Amex Football
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »