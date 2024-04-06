Arsenal Continues Premier League Title Bid Against Brighton

Follow all of the action as Arsenal will continue their bid for the Premier League title as they travel to take on Brighton at The Amex . won’t be focusing on their rivals though, with his aim solely on keeping up his side’s phenomenal form this year. who remain in the battle for Europe this season and come into this one off the back of a 0-0 draw with Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Jesus 80' - Saliba is booked after a foul on Estupinan but it seems to be the Frenchman's reaction that sees him shown a yellow card. 78' - Another change for the Seagulls as Welbeck departs after a frustrating afternoon against his old side. 76' - This is currently Arsenal's best goal difference (+50) in the Premier League since the final day of the 2004-05 season (+51

Arsenal Premier League Title Bid Brighton The Amex Football

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans fume as Arsenal awarded penalty against Brighton during crucial Premier League clashArsenal are in Premier League action against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Awesome Arsenal defence to shut out Brighton, Liverpool to thrash Man UtdJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis on the weekend's Premier League action, where he foresees another Arsenal win to nil.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal's David Raya could make new Premier League record in Brighton clashThe Brentford loanee has displaced Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners first choice stopper this season

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Alan Brazil’s Premier League boosted Bet Builder on Brighton vs Arsenal with talkSPORT BET...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Awesome Arsenal defence to shut out Brighton, Liverpool to thrash Man UtdJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis on the weekend's Premier League action, where he foresees another Arsenal win to nil.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal: Kai Havertz pays huge compliment to Jorginho and Mikel ArtetaArsenal manager Mikel Arteta previews his side's Premier League match against Brighton.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »