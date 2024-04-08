Arsenal captain Odegaard says team won't fear Bayern's Kane in Champions League clash

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says the team will not fear Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in their Champions League quarter-final match. Kane has scored 38 goals since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Odegaard believes they should respect Kane's quality but not fear him, and instead focus on themselves. Despite Kane's goalscoring achievements, Bayern are unlikely to secure a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title this season.
Arsenal is aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 15 years
