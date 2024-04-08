Arsenal captain Odegaard says team won't fear Bayern's Kane in Champions League clash

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says the team will not fear Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in their Champions League quarter-final match. Kane has scored 38 goals since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Odegaard believes they should respect Kane's quality but not fear him, and instead focus on themselves. Despite Kane's goalscoring achievements, Bayern are unlikely to secure a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title this season.

Arsenal is aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 15 years

Arsenal Bayern Munich Harry Kane Champions League Quarter-Final Martin Odegaard Goalscoring Bundesliga

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich clashThe England captain has hit 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for the Bundesliga.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich clashThe England captain has hit 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for the Bundesliga.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Champions League draw RECAP: Arsenal get Bayern Munich - and a reunion with old foe Harry KaneRelive Mail Sport's live blog for the quarter and semi-final draw of the 2023-24 Champions League. Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will all feature in the draw.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

How Arsenal used White to unlock the attacking abilities of Saka and OdegaardArsenal have become a free-scoring team and a huge part of that is the relationship between the players on their right flank

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard model eye-catching new Norway kit – but they won’t be wearing it at Eur...Jamie Carragher not impressed by wholesome moment between Martin Odegaard and Arsenal photographer

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Arsenal players mocked for reaction to Porto victory as Martin Odegaard moment spottedArsenal beat Porto to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »