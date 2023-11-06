Arsenal calls for urgent improvement in officiating after controversial defeat

Arsenal have called for the PGMOL to 'urgently address the standard of officiating in the Premier League' in an unprecedented statement for the club, after Newcastle beat the Gunners via a controversial winner on Saturday. Anthony Gordon's second-half strike was enough to beat Mikel Arteta's side despite a four-minute VAR check to analyse three talking points with the goal - whether the ball went out of play, a potential foul by Joelinton and an offside on Gordon.

Prior to that, temperatures reached boiling point before the break when Kai Havertz was booked for a reckless lunge on Sean Longstaff before Bruno Guimaraes was perhaps fortunate not to see red for an off-the-ball forearm on Jorginho. After the game, Arteta told Sky Sports the awarding of the goal was a 'disgrace' and 'embarrassing' for the officials - and on Sunday, Arsenal came out as a club to support the manager. 'Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening,' the statement read. Mikel Arteta: Newcastle goal a disgrace and embarrassingUnanswered questions | Gordon's 'embarrassing' goal dissected Get Sky Sports | Get NOW to stream big moments'We'd also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James' Par

