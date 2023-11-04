Arsenal boss discusses recent defeat and upcoming match against Newcastle United

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourThe Arsenal boss talking to journalists on Friday morning. The Gunners having been hammered 3-1 by West Ham in midweek, knocked out of the Carabao Cup, now taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League at 5

.30pm this Saturday.“There are obviously things that we had to do much better in the game, especially the way we competed and the way we conceded the goals. I don’t think the scoreline reflects what happened in the game at all but we should have done much better.“If you take your foot off the gas in any action in this league, against this type of opponent, you get punished. It’s as simple as that, so you have to give the standards the maximum level if you want to keep winning and winning.”“Nothing has changed, as I said I think he will be out for weeks.“It’s a big blow because he was getting some momentum and some minutes and we’d started to get the Emile that we needed, but unfortunately he’s going to be out again.”“We have tried to offload him a little bit because he had a little issue that he was grumbling wit

