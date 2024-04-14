Arsenal Aims to Reclaim Premier League Top Spot Against Aston Villa

ARSENAL will be looking to reclaim the Premier League top spot with a win over Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa 's side have picked up 31 points from a possible 33 and several stars are beginning to hit superb form - Leandro Trossard in particular.Less than 15 minutes to go until kick off now.He will be assisted by Timothy Wood and Mark Scholes, while Paul Tierney is the fourth official.What they’ve done since Unai came in.
He's made a huge impact at the club in terms of performances and consistency, it’s unbelievable what they are doing. They’re still in European competition and they played last night so its really impressive with what they’ve done.It’s different , completely different. We played at home here at Villa Park in December, compared to the match we are going to play on Sunday. Something similar because there’s a lot of players again playing, fighting in those teams, but different because we’re playing at the Emirates, we’re playing as well in a different context, now they are fighting for the Premier League trophy.And Liverpool may well be that team after LOSING 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Arsenal have the chance to go four points clear of Liverpool and go back ahead of Man City with a win today.Out of the last 16 meetings, there has only been one draw.Trossard STARTS for Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli is on the bench.The Frenchman conceded a penalty against Bayern but he has otherwise been faultless in recent week
