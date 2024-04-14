Arsenal Aims to Reclaim Premier League Top Spot Against Aston Villa

ARSENAL will be looking to reclaim the Premier League top spot with a win over Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa 's side have picked up 31 points from a possible 33 and several stars are beginning to hit superb form - Leandro Trossard in particular.Less than 15 minutes to go until kick off now.He will be assisted by Timothy Wood and Mark Scholes, while Paul Tierney is the fourth official.What they’ve done since Unai came in.

He's made a huge impact at the club in terms of performances and consistency, it’s unbelievable what they are doing. They’re still in European competition and they played last night so its really impressive with what they’ve done.It’s different , completely different. We played at home here at Villa Park in December, compared to the match we are going to play on Sunday. Something similar because there’s a lot of players again playing, fighting in those teams, but different because we’re playing at the Emirates, we’re playing as well in a different context, now they are fighting for the Premier League trophy.And Liverpool may well be that team after LOSING 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Arsenal have the chance to go four points clear of Liverpool and go back ahead of Man City with a win today.Out of the last 16 meetings, there has only been one draw.Trossard STARTS for Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli is on the bench.The Frenchman conceded a penalty against Bayern but he has otherwise been faultless in recent week

Arsenal Premier League Aston Villa Champions League Leandro Trossard Emirates Stadium

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Gunners looking to continue title charge against high-flying Aston VillaNoel Gallagher predicts Arsenal will win the Premier League title over Manchester City and Liverpool this season

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Premier League: Man City 3-1 up against Aston Villa as Arsenal win to go topFollow live text and radio coverage as Manchester City host Aston Villa, plus reaction after Arsenal go top of the Premier League.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Arsenal v Aston Villa team newsPreview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 0: Why are Villa so good at defending leads?Aston Villa tightened their hold on a top-four finish with an efficient win - this is how they did it

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Why Unai Emery’s return to Arsenal should serve as a warning to Aston VillaEmery is back at the Emirates – and while Arsenal can ill-afford a repeat of his last result there, Aston Villa arguably can’t either

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Two Arsenal stars missing from training session before Aston Villa clashTwo injury headaches for Mikel Arteta.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »