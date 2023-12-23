Arsenal aim to end 11-year wait for Anfield win

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal side to end a hoodoo and win at Anfield for the first time in 11 years. The Gunners head to face Liverpool on Saturday knowing victory would leave them top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day. But the visitors would have to end a run of winless results stretching back to September 2012 if they are to achieve that - winning 2-0 when Arteta was in the Arsenal midfield





SkySportsNews » / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arteta cryptic over penalty and handball decisionsMikel Arteta gave a cryptic response to the two decisions that denied Arsenal a penalty and a late goal in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, repeating the phrase 'clear and obvious' when asked for his views.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Ismael Bennacer opens up on potential Arsenal return as AC Milan transfer hint madeAC Milan’s routine 3-1 win over Frosinone on Saturday was elevated by a heartwarming subplot.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Referee Dermot Gallagher discusses controversial incidents in Premier League and Scottish PremiershipFormer referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League and Scottish Premiership action, including the ruling out of Arsenal's late equaliser for handball and the non-award of a penalty to Arsenal at Villa.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Liverpool to have more seats available for upcoming matchesLiverpool announces that development work on Anfield has gone quicker than expected, resulting in more seats being available for upcoming matches.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Match Officials: Mic'd Up - Howard Webb explains Man City's denied one-on-one vs TottenhamPGMOL chief Howard Webb discusses the officiating mistake that led to Manchester City being denied a clear one-on-one opportunity against Tottenham. He also analyzes Kai Havertz's disallowed goal for Arsenal at Aston Villa.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Matt O'Riley reflects on his first cap for DenmarkWhat Kasper Schmeichel made of Matt O'Riley's Denmark debut, and how O'Riley's grandma keeps tabs on him by watching Celtic podcasts... 👇 Full story

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »