Arrowhead Studios advises players to let Helldivers 2 rest while they work on a fix

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios recommends players experiencing crashes to let the game rest while they work on a fix. A hotfix is coming, but no specific time or day has been announced. The communication method used caused some dissatisfaction among the community.

No update has been provided on when the fix will be released.

Helldivers 2

