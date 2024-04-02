Arrest made after five parked cars damaged in collision

An arrest has been made after five parked cars were damaged in a dramatic collision over the Easter bank holiday. Images from Manchester Old Road, in Middleton, showed neighbours watching on after a grey Citroen DS4 hit the stationary vehicles on Sunday night (March 31). Emergency services were called out to the scene after 9pm, with police and firefighters both in attendance.

Five parked cars were impacted by the smash - including one, a white Hyundai, which appeared to have been shunted into a grey Volkswagen Polo. Video footage from the scene appeared to show a man being led away from the street by police. In an update issued today (Tuesday), Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that one male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. READ MORE: Family pays tribute to 'beautiful' footballer with 'infectious smile' following tragic death aged 24 His age has not been given. No injuries were reported following the crash, GMP added

