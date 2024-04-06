Arnold businesswoman on verge of closing shop due to drop in sales

An Arnold businesswoman says she is "devastated" after a drop in sales left her on the verge of closing her shop just one year after opening. Natalee Onyeche set up her beauty product store Skin Solace at Arnold Market Place (AMP) in February last year, promising affordable and "luxurious" plant-based items. However, this week the Basford mum launched a fundraiser in a last-ditch effort to save her business due to the " economic downturn " and a fall in sales.

"I haven't been able to make enough sales to sustain the shop. For small businesses it's hard to survive on this landscape," the 44-year-old said. "I had a really good Christmas but in January and February there's been really slow sales. I was very hopeful that the economy would pick up by now but I haven't seen it happen.

Arnold Businesswoman Shop Sales Closing Beauty Products Fundraiser Economic Downturn

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Businesswoman 'devastated' as shop likely to close after one yearNatalee Onyeche said Skin Solace will have to retreat to online only

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Ninja reveals skin cancer diagnosis: 'Please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups'Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

The 13 Best Skin-Firming Creams Of 2024 For Smooth And Lifted SkinLooking for the best skin-firming cream? Experts share what to look for in a tightening cream, with their top picks for face, neck, stomach, and thigh areas.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Tropic Skincare's Undercover Concealer Treats and Covers BlemishesTropic Skincare's Undercover Skin-Enhancing Concealer not only covers blemishes and dark circles, but also includes skin-nourishing ingredients to treat and heal the skin while wearing it.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

How Often Should You Shower? Experts Weigh InThe broadcaster Johnathan Ross recently confessed in an interview that he and his wife, the screenwriter Jane Goldman, shower just once a week, and went on to admit that he often resents the fact he has to shower at all. According to Ross, any more than a weekly wash is a “waste of time”. So are those of us who diligently hop in the shower each morning overdoing it? Let the experts decide. How often should you shower? Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder of Adonia Medical Clinic, confirms that it is, unfortunately for Mr Ross, important to shower daily. “Showering helps to cleanse the skin by removing dirt, sweat, unwanted bacteria, and other impurities that accumulate on the skin’s surface throughout the day – essential for maintaining skin hygiene and preventing pore congestion that can lead to breakouts and other skin issues,” she says. Dermatologist Dr Anita Sturnham adds: “Cleansing skin removes dirt, sweat and the remnants of skincare products

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

60,000 fans tuned in as Trent Alexander-Arnold played pro clubs vs streams during Arsenal and Man City matchesTrent Alexander-Arnold is nearing a return for Liverpool after recovering from a knee injury.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »