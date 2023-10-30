Armed search in Watford town centre after 'weapon attack'

Although members of the public initially thought an armed police presence in Watford High Street on Saturday afternoon was a planned response relating to theHerts Police had been called at around 11.57am, on October 28, with reports of a clash involving a bladed weapon outside The Sanctuary, in Exchange Road.The suspect or suspects apparently then walked onto St Mary's Road before attacking a group of people in a vehicle with a weapon, police said.

A 44-year-old man from Watford was arrested on suspicion of affray in Vicarage Road after officers including the armed police unit arrived at the scene and conducted an “extensive” search of the area.Locals who saw the police response described it as"scary" and"incredibly frightening" for families shopping in the area, especially as they did not know why the officers were there.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police via 101 or the online web chat, quoting crime reference number 41/86178/23.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. headtopics.com

The History of 101 High Street in WatfordTake a trip down memory lane as Watford Museum and Watford Observer explore the history of 101 High Street, which was once home to Manfield shoe shop in the 1980s. The building has a rich history, previously housing Watford Observer's offices and Watford Corn Stores in the past. Read more ⮕

Watford's Biggest Nightclub Set to Close and Move OutWatford's largest nightclub, Pryzm, is set to move out by January 5, 2024, after failing to save the venue. The 2,500-capacity super club is on the market for £6,000,000 and will be sold with vacant possession. The closure is a sad loss for the town, according to Watford mayor Peter Taylor. Read more ⮕

Remembering Sir Bobby Charlton's memorable matches against WatfordSir Bobby Charlton, the England World Cup winner, had memorable matches against Watford during his illustrious career. One of the best remembered cup ties was in 1969 when Manchester United needed two attempts to get past their then Division Three opponents in the FA Cup fourth round. Charlton returned to Vicarage Road five years later as player-manager with Preston North End for a Division Three clash. These matches are regarded as some of the best games of the 1970s. Read more ⮕

Watford Lose Grip on Game Against MillwallWatford's triple substitution fails to have desired effect as they lose rhythm and grip on the game against Millwall. Head coach Valerien Ismael attributes the change in flow to a combination of Millwall's direct play and Watford's inability to create chances. Their failure to deal with a corner also contributes to their near loss. Read more ⮕

Watford v MillwallLive coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Watford and Millwall. Read more ⮕

Watford 2-2 Millwall: Late Rajovic header earns Hornets a pointWatford extended their unbeaten run to four games but will look back on this afternoon’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Millwall as an opportunity… Read more ⮕