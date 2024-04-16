Armed Police Deployed to Deal with 'Dangerously Out of Control' Dog in Blackpool

Armed police were deployed to Blackpool town centre to deal with a ‘dangerously out of control ’ XL Bully-type dog last night. Firearms officers were joined by the Lancashire Police Dog Unit as officers swooped on Havelock Street, off Central Drive, at around 5.30pm. The road was blocked by police at both ends as officers donned tactical kit and surrounded a home where the dog resided with its owner.

The force said man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of having a dog “dangerously out of control”. He remains in custody. Sign up for our free newsletters now Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 5.30pm yesterday to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog on Havelock Street in Blackpool.

Armed Police Blackpool XL Bully-Type Dog Out Of Control Attack Arrest

