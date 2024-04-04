Armed Man Threatens Ex-Partner and Arrested

Dramatic footage shows how armed officers surrounded the man after he had made a terrifying threat to stab his ex-partner and petrol bomb the address. Ryan Miller , of no fixed abode, had been to the house brandishing a kitchen knife and began kicking the front door - before casually heading to Starbucks for a coffee. Failing to get in, he made his way to a friend’s house nearby where he told them about what he’d just done and they took the knife off him.
Miller and the friend then went to Starbucks where armed police located them, arresting Miller for being in possession of a knife in public and stalking. He appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (28 March) where he was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously admitting being in possession of a knife in a public place. He has also been handed a 10-year restraining order prohibiting from contacting his ex-partner
Armed Officers Man Threat Stab Ex-Partner Petrol Bomb Address Ryan Miller Kitchen Knife Starbucks Coffee Friend Police Possession Stalking Huntingdon Law Court Prison Restraining Order
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »