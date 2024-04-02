Armed Man Arrested at Starbucks for Threatening to Stab Ex-Partner

Armed police stormed a Starbucks branch to arrest a man who was brandishing a knife in public and tried to force his way into his ex-partner's flat. Ryan Miller, 36, was arrested in the Orton Centre Starbucks near Peterborough on 12 January after a 999 call told police he was threatening to stab someone. Miller had been outside his ex-partner's home twice that morning, making threats to stab her and her new partner and throw petrol bombs at the address.

Miller, of Peterhead Close, Orton Southgate, turned up at the address for a third time brandishing a kitchen knife and began kicking the front door. He made his way to his friend's house where he told them about what he had done, had the knife taken from him and went to Starbucks where he was arrested by armed police.Credit: Cambridgeshire Police He appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Thursday where he was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously admitting being in possession of a knife in a public plac

