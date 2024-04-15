Armagh to face Down in Ulster final after impressive win over Fermanagh

Armagh ’s path back to an Ulster final appearance means having to defeat Down for a second successive season.

When asked if Armagh were a better team than the side who lost to Derry on penalties last season, McGeeney stated his belief that the county have been strong for the last “four or five years” - but that teams are judged on silverware. “For us, it’s just about momentum the whole time, it’s trying to get momentum play the top teams and come out better in the results part of it.

“If you look historically Armagh Fermanagh games they are those types of games. There were very few in my lifetime anyway - playing against them, it was always tight,” added the Orchard boss.

