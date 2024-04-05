Armagh and Kerry to Clash in Division One Final

Back in 2022, Armagh lost out to Kerry in the Division Two final after Danielle O’Leary’s 1-2 salvo helped the Kingdom claim victory in Croke Park . Now, some two years later, the sides meet at HQ once more - only this time for the Division One title. Armagh have been the form team in the top flight this season and rested a host of key players as they lost out to Dublin in round seven as they’d already qualified for the final.
Read more: GAA rising stars to watch: 10 young talents from Ulster who could make their breakthrough in the 2024 Championship Gregory McGonigle’s side beat Kerry earlier in the campaign, but the Kingdom are the defending Division One champions and defeated Galway in round seven to secure their place in the League final. Both sides will be among the main contenders for All-Ireland glory later in the summer and they’ll be hoping to end the League with silverware in Croke Park. Here’s more information on Armagh vs Kerry and how to watch it
Armagh Kerry Division One Final Croke Park Champions League Victory
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »