Armagh and Kerry to Clash in Division One Final

Back in 2022, Armagh lost out to Kerry in the Division Two final after Danielle O’Leary’s 1-2 salvo helped the Kingdom claim victory in Croke Park . Now, some two years later, the sides meet at HQ once more - only this time for the Division One title. Armagh have been the form team in the top flight this season and rested a host of key players as they lost out to Dublin in round seven as they’d already qualified for the final.

Read more: GAA rising stars to watch: 10 young talents from Ulster who could make their breakthrough in the 2024 Championship Gregory McGonigle’s side beat Kerry earlier in the campaign, but the Kingdom are the defending Division One champions and defeated Galway in round seven to secure their place in the League final. Both sides will be among the main contenders for All-Ireland glory later in the summer and they’ll be hoping to end the League with silverware in Croke Park. Here’s more information on Armagh vs Kerry and how to watch it

Armagh Kerry Division One Final Croke Park Champions League Victory

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Armagh v Kerry Ladies National League Division 1 final: Live stream and TV infoThe Orchard County lost out to Kerry in the Division Two final in 2022, but have been the form team in Division One this season

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Ladies National Football League: Armagh through to Division One final after narrow Mayo winArmagh are through to the Division One final after a narrow 2-9 to 2-8 victory against Mayo.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Aimee Mackin hits 1-7 as Armagh Ladies seal first ever Division One final berthThe Orchard County held off the challenge of Mayo in Ballina on Sunday to book their place in next month's final at Croke Park

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Armagh vs Donegal Allianz League Division Two final: Live stream and TV infoThe Orchard County claimed a draw with Donegal in Round Four and both teams are unbeaten in the League going into this weekend's Division Two final

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Armagh v Donegal LIVE updates from Allianz Football League Division Two finalThe Ulster rivals have gained promotion to Division One and bid to end the League with the Division Two title this afternooon

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Armagh vs Cavan LIVE score updates from the Allianz Football League Division Two clashThe Orchard County are on the cusp of a return to the top flight, but the Breffnimen are also vying for promotion from Division Two

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »