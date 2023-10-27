Arizona Sunshine 2 gets new gameplay trailer and December release date

Arizona Sunshine 2, the sequel to developer Vertigo Games' well-received 2016 VR zombie shooter, is coming to PlayStation VR 2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR on 7th December - and there's a new gameplay trailer to accompany the news.

Vertigo's sequel brings back the original game's wise-cracking protagonist for another bout of sun-kissed (and optionally co-operative) zombie-slaying shooting action in the Arizona desert. This time, however, it's promising to mix things up with the likes of enhanced"next-gen VR environments" and a"new mutilation and gore system". And if you can't make zombies' eyes pop out by kicking them up the arse, I'm sending it back.

There's also talk of"all-new and fan-favourite" weapons - including the likes of shotguns, flamethrowers, crowbars, pickaxes, and machetes - but the absolute most critical new addition is Buddy. Yes, this time around, you get to mow down the zombies hordes alongside your own pet dog pal. And he's not just there for the violence; described as the"goodest boy to play a game of undead fetch with", he'll also unearth key items and help carry gear. headtopics.com

Eurogamer's Ian Higton called the first Arizona Sunshine the"closest you'll come to starring in your own episode of The Walking Dead" when he

Read more:

eurogamer »

Iceland releases thousands of free Christmas delivery slotsThe free slots are for delivery dates from December 17 to December 23 Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor mystified over modern day handball ruleShrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor says he is at a loss with the handball rule in modern football. Read more ⮕

Explaining Matt Canada’s script, and why the Steelers don’t think it’s an issueThe Steelers have a terrible habit of starting slow on offense, but players say it's not as simple as blaming Canada's opening script. Read more ⮕

Why Tony Bennett’s rooting for Purdue’s Matt Painter to author Virginia-like redemptionThey're the only coaches to lose as No. 1 seeds to a No. 16. Can Purdue follow UVa's title path? 'That would be amazing,' Bennett says. Read more ⮕

Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer And Allison Williams’s ‘Fellow Travellers’ Spans 4 Decades And 4,446 CostumesCostume designer Joseph La Corte was tasked with costuming a cast that included Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer and Allison Williams for ‘Fellow Travellers’, which takes their characters from the height of the Lavender Scare to the AIDS epidemic. Read more ⮕

Teddy Soares 'kicked Matt Hancock's arse' and 'didn't feel guilty'The pair's altercation will feature in an upcoming episode. Read more ⮕