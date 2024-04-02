Arizona Cardinals Ordered to Pay $3 Million for Defamation

An arbitrator ruled that the Arizona Cardinals must pay former team executive Terry McDonough $3 million for making false and defamatory comments about him. The arbitrator determined that owner Michael Bidwill and the organization defamed McDonough with malice and harmed his reputation. McDonough was accused of extreme domestic violence and abandoning responsibility for his special needs daughter. He was awarded $2.

25 million for punitive damages, $600,000 for emotional distress, and $150,000 for harm to his reputation

