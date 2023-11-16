Ariana Madix Expects Vanderpump Rules Fans to Turn on Her in New Season

Ariana Madix revealed that she 'wouldn't be surprised' if Vanderpump Rules fans turn on her when the new season of the show airs in January. The reality TV star, 38 — who has been a fan-favorite following her boyfriend Tom Sandoval's, 40, cheating scandal in last season — is prepared for the tides to turn. 'Mark my words, everyone's gonna hate Ariana this season, and develop a soft spot for Tom,' someone commented under the explosive trailer for the new season, shared by E! News on Instagram.

That prompted Madix to reply, 'certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way.' Despite being ready for her fans to turn, Ariana looked to be in good spirits on Wednesday, when she was pictured leaving Dancing With The Stars rehearsal

