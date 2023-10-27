Argentina vs England TV and live stream info

England and Argentina will try to summons one final effort as they bow out of the Rugby World Cup on Friday night.England were denied a place in the final by South Africa last Saturday night, with Handre Pollard's late kick earning the Springboks their victory.Argentina were on the receiving end in their semi-final, going down to a heavy 44-6 defeat to the All Blacks.

When and where is the game? The Bronze Final - as it's being called - is being held on Friday night, October 27 at the Stade de France in Paris.What TV channel is it on? The game is being shown live on ITV with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Read more:

BelfastLive »

Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final: Argentina vs England from Stade de France in Paris LIVE!Tune in for all the updates from England's Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final clash vs Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

Ben Youngs ‘so content’ to sign off England career in bronze final at World CupEngland’s most capped men’s player with 126 appearances makes his first start of the tournament against Argentina at the Stade de France. Read more ⮕

Ben Youngs ‘so content’ to sign off England career in bronze final at World CupEngland’s most capped men’s player with 126 appearances makes his first start of the tournament against Argentina at the Stade de France. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup: Last hurrahs and the dawn of a new era for England in bronze final against ArgentinaManu Tuilagi believes the future of English rugby is bright, but admits it has been an emotional week as some players prepare for their final game in an England shirt. Read more ⮕

- England and Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps responds to fan criticism ahead of England clashEngland goalkeeper Mary Earps has responded to criticism from fans ahead of the Lionesses' Nations League match against Belgium tomorrow. Read more ⮕

FIFA world ranking latest: Argentina, Brazil, England & the best international teams in 2023GOAL brings you the latest FIFA world ranking table, featuring the top 30 best international football teams on the planet Read more ⮕